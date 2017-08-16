Show Info: August 16, 2017
Nick’s Gyros
We started off the show with something Greek with Peter Foradis, owner of Nick’s Gyros!
8764 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 974-5138
http://www.nicksgyrosmentor.com/
Givits
We’re heading to Hudson for a treasure hunt! There’s a local shop that opens up once a month and everything is thirty-five dollars or less!
5153 Darrow Rd.
Hudson, OH 44236
https://www.facebook.com/Givits-Recycle-Farm-Food-Farmacy-5153-Darrow-Rd-Hudson-173436762689975/
Motown the Musical
There’s a nightly concert at Playhouse Square thanks to these guys!
Now – August 20th
Connor Palace, Playhouse Square
216-241-6000
www.playhousesquare.org
Old Brooklyn Cheese Company
We’re getting a lesson in cheese-making from Michael Januska!
4138 Pearl Road, Cleveland
(216) 860-4000
www.facebook.com/obcheese
www.oldbrooklyncheesecompany.com
Where I’m From T-Shirts
It’s the clothing line linked to LeBron James!
www.whereimfrom.com
Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa
A breakthrough for people dealing with hair loss! Check out their two locations!
3618 Park East Drive
Beachwood , OH 44122
216.514.8899
226 Crocker Park Blvd., Suite 380,
Westlake, OH 44145
440.871.8899
Nassau Astronomical Station Grand Opening
Here’s a reason to get outside after dark! There’s a new way to explore the night sky in the Geauga Parks District!
6-11p August 19th
Observatory Park, Montville Township
*telescope viewing, music, movie and more!
www.GeaugaParkDistrict.org
Catering by Laurel
Because one show can never have enough food! It’s taco time with Laurel Muzic!
chef.laurelmuzic@gmail.com
Ohio Hand Center
Intense workouts are pretty popular these days, but they can come with a price! A rise in elbow and arm injuries!
www.ohiohandcenter.com