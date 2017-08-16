Show Info: August 16, 2017

Nick’s Gyros

We started off the show with something Greek with Peter Foradis, owner of Nick’s Gyros!

8764 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060

(440) 974-5138

http://www.nicksgyrosmentor.com/

Givits

We’re heading to Hudson for a treasure hunt! There’s a local shop that opens up once a month and everything is thirty-five dollars or less!

5153 Darrow Rd.

Hudson, OH 44236

https://www.facebook.com/Givits-Recycle-Farm-Food-Farmacy-5153-Darrow-Rd-Hudson-173436762689975/

Motown the Musical

There’s a nightly concert at Playhouse Square thanks to these guys!

Now – August 20th

Connor Palace, Playhouse Square

216-241-6000

www.playhousesquare.org

Old Brooklyn Cheese Company

We’re getting a lesson in cheese-making from Michael Januska!

4138 Pearl Road, Cleveland

(216) 860-4000

www.facebook.com/obcheese

www.oldbrooklyncheesecompany.com

Where I’m From T-Shirts

It’s the clothing line linked to LeBron James!

www.whereimfrom.com

Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa

A breakthrough for people dealing with hair loss! Check out their two locations!

3618 Park East Drive

Beachwood , OH 44122

216.514.8899



226 Crocker Park Blvd., Suite 380,

Westlake, OH 44145

440.871.8899

Nassau Astronomical Station Grand Opening

Here’s a reason to get outside after dark! There’s a new way to explore the night sky in the Geauga Parks District!

6-11p August 19th

Observatory Park, Montville Township

*telescope viewing, music, movie and more!

www.GeaugaParkDistrict.org

Catering by Laurel

Because one show can never have enough food! It’s taco time with Laurel Muzic!

chef.laurelmuzic@gmail.com

Ohio Hand Center

Intense workouts are pretty popular these days, but they can come with a price! A rise in elbow and arm injuries!

www.ohiohandcenter.com