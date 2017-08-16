Sandusky officers make a daring rescue – and save a life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio - The Fox 8 I-Team obtained exclusive dash camera video showing Sandusky police officers saving a life - with no time to spare.

It happened early Wednesday morning as officers were sent to the Milan Road overpass, after a woman called 911 to report seeing a man standing near the bridge.

“I think there is a guy that may want to jump from the bridge," the caller told a dispatcher.

When police arrived they saw the man sitting on the curb near the ledge.

“Hey man, you ok?” Officer Evan Estep can be heard saying on his body camera video.

We are not identifying the man.

The man would not tell the officers his name and at one point he can be seen swallowing what appears to be pills from a medicine bottle. The man then tells the officer to shoot him.

“No, I don’t want to shoot you,” Estep told the man. “We want to help you. There are a lot of good reasons to live. We want to help you.”

Officers spent several minutes trying to talk to the man, but then the situation got worse when the man went over the railing. Officers rushed in and grabbed him before he fell.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No criminal charges were filed.

“Unfortunately, our job at times does mean we have to make arrests,” said Det. Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz. “But we are here to help. We want to do everything in our power to help people.”

Police Chief John Orzech said he is extremely proud of his officers.

“They did an amazing job,” Orzech said.