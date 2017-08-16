Missing: Shawniya Jackson

Posted 9:00 am, August 16, 2017, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Shawniya Jackson, 16, was last seen Aug. 5 on West 91st Street in Cleveland.

She was wearing black and gray pants and a white shirt.

She is 5'5" tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Van Buren with Cleveland police at 216-623-5100.

