Watch live: Memorial service for woman killed at rally in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — People are lining up at a historic theater to attend a memorial service for 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed over the weekend during a protest in Virginia that turned violent.

The line started forming more than 90 minutes on Wednesday before the service at the Paramount theater in Charlottesville.

About a half dozen police stood in front of the theater. Other officers stood in front of shops across a brick promenade.

Outside the theater, several people who came to show support support for Heyer brought shields with purple covers. Purple was Heyer’s favorite color. They stood quietly, with helmets wrapped in pink with a heart drawn on them and baseball bats.

The scene outside the theater was quiet about an hour before the service was expected to start. Someone played a saxophone. One of the tunes was “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

The theater, which seats roughly 1,000 people, is a short walk away from the street where a man plowed into a crowd of peaceful protesters on Saturday. The crash killed Heyer and injured 19.

