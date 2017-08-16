Akron holds vigil to remember Charlottesville, Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - A candlelight vigil was being held in downtown Akron Wednesday evening.

The organizers of the event want everyone who comes to "light a candle in remembrance of Heather and all who have fallen in the fight against hate."

This is one of a number of vigils being held in Ohio and throughout the nation following a weekend of deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Heather Hyer died when a car hit her and other counterprotesters who opposed a “Unite the Right” rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, is accused of driving his car into the crowd.

Fields is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.

Nineteen people were injured during clashes, 10 of whom were last listed in good condition by the University of Virginia Health System. Nine patients were released.

Two Virginia State Police troopers died when a helicopter crashed in a wooded area near Charlottesville after monitoring Saturday’s events.