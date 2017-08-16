Good Samaritans help when huge tree falls in Central Park, injuring woman and 3 kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Authorities say a large tree fell in Central Park, injuring a woman and three children and sending them to a New York City hospital.

Police and fire officials say rescuers were called midmorning Tuesday to Central Park West near 62nd Street in Manhattan.

Witnesses say they heard a cracking sound and the tree crashed seconds later. They say the woman briefly lost consciousness. She had two children in a stroller and one in a carrier.

Authorities say the four had non-life-threatening injuries.

Online images show the uprooted tree on the ground, blocking the road.

West Drive at 62nd Steet is closed to vehicles, pedestrians & bicycles due to a fallen tree. Please find alternate routes. @CentralParkNYC pic.twitter.com/BIiNigEQUs — NYPD Central Park (@NYPDCentralPark) August 15, 2017

A woman tweeted a photo which she said shows a group of good Samaritans helping with rescue efforts.