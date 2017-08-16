Fox Recipe Box: Garden Fresh Capellini

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's the perfect pasta dish for summer and it's also a great way to use fresh fruits and vegetables from your garden.

Chef Kathryn Neidus is the Executive Director at The Rustic Grill at Stonewater Golf Club and she shared one of her favorite summer pasta recipes with Fox 8's Kristi Capel.

Click here to learn more about The Rustic Grill at Stonewater Golf Club.

Garden Fresh Capellini

6 oz capellini pasta ( pre-cooked)

6 oz raw peeled and deveined shrimp

1/4 cup grilled and diced zucchini

1/4 cup heirloom tomatoes cut into small chunks

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

1 teaspoon of chopped shallots

2 tablespoons white wine

1/4 cup heavy cream

Chopped parsley for garnish

Grated pecorino cheese for garnish

In a medium size skillet pan heat 1 tablespoon of oil on medium high heat. Sauté your shrimp with your pre-grilled zucchini. Cook for 30 seconds then add your tomatoes shallots and garlic. After cooking that for about 1 minute deglaze the pan with your white wine and add your heavy cream. Add your pasta and reduce the sauce until thickens about 1-2 minutes. Put pasta in serving bowl and garnish with fresh chopped Italians parsley and pecorino cheese.