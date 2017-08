× Fire breaks out at Moosehead Saloon in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio – A popular eatery and bar in Westlake caught fire Wednesday evening.

Flames could be seen coming from The Moosehead Saloon, on Dover Center Road.

The restaurant is extremely popular with locals, especially during football season, when it can take quite a while to get a seat.

This is a developing story. Fox8.com and Fox 8 will have more details as they become available.