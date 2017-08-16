Euclid police chief asks for patience during review of violent arrest

EUCLID, Ohio– The chief of the Euclid Police Department is asking people to be patient as it investigates a recent arrest.

Officers pulled over Richard Hubbard, 25, of Cleveland, at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday for a traffic violation.

Police said the man ignored orders and physically resisted as an officer took him into custody. Video showed an officer punching Hubbard several times while he was on the ground.

Police Chief Scott Meyer released a letter on Wednesday. In it, he apologized for his delay in responding to the incident. He said they will thoroughly investigate whether the officer’s actions were consistent with the department’s policies.

“Our officers are committed to proactively, conscientiously, and fairly addressing our very real crime control issues, particularly violent crime and gun crime. We will continue to do this in a professional and ethical manner, never losing sight of the human elements of com-passion, sensitivity, and caring for all those who live, work, and visit our city,” Meyer said in the letter.

Read Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer’s entire letter here

“Please do not lose sight of the incredible work routinely being done by the members of this department and by the law enforcement community throughout the country. There is too much perceived division between the police and the public when in all reality, there is so much more that unites us,” Meyer wrote.

Also on Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and the Cleveland Branch of the NAACP released a statement, condemning the officer’s use of force. Leaders said they are, “appalled by the brutality.”

Continuing coverage on this story here