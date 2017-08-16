Cedar Point to finally spill the beans today on new wood, steel coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio — It’s not only National Roller Coaster Day! It’s the day coaster fans have been waiting for.

Cedar Point will finally spill the beans about what’s happening to the Mean Streak. The event is being called the ‘FrontierTown Hootenanny.’

**The announcement will be streamed live here on Fox8.com and on our Facebook page**

The massive wooden coaster was shut down last September.

Since then, it’s undergone a huge a huge amount of work to turn it into a wood and steel hybrid.

That will mean a smoother ride. The ride will open in 2018.

Today at noon, the park is expected to reveal the details, like how tall, how fast and what it will be named.

The event is open to the public.

