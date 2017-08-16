Brecksville family brings their quads home to make it a VERY full house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKSVILLE - Meet the Myers Quads of Brecksville!

All four babies were born on Saturday, July 8th.

Alycia at 3lb 3oz 16.5 inches at 6:51pm, Brianna at 4lb 16.5 inches, at 6:51pm, Chloe at 3lbs 9.5oz 15.5inches at 6:52pm, and Dylan at 3lbs 16.5 inches at 6:52pm.

"Everything happened so fast. My husband didn't even make it into the delivery room. They made the incision, they ran to get him, and by the time he got in there, all four babies came out," said Kelly Myers, mother.

Less than a month later, all four babies came home.

"We are doing great, the babies are doing great which is a huge blessing," said Kelly.

Back in March, we introduced you to their parents, Kelly and James Myers.

The Myers already have four kids, ages ranging from 14 months to 14 years old.

"It's not bad actually. Two of them want to eat at the same time. Two after that. They tend to sleep decent hours," said Kelly.

A full house that just got a whole lot fuller and a whole lot more hectic.

No doubt filled to the brim with love thanks to these four miracles who were the surprise of a lifetime.​