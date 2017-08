AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating a break-in at the East Akron Cemetery that happened on Tuesday.

Police say someone cut a chain and broke into the cemetery’s mausoleum.

Once inside, the person pulled out a casket and dumped a body on the floor.

Police say that’s where the body was later found.

The cemetery isn’t commenting, other than to say the break-in is under investigation.

