3-year-old killed as her family crosses street in Broadview Heights

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Family members and friends have many unanswered questions after 3-year-old Janyia Thomas was hit by a car and killed in Broadview Heights.

The toddler was walking with her pregnant mom and two young sisters Monday.

Family members tell Fox 8 News they were walking along East Royalton Rd and began crossing Taylor Ave when a car came out of nowhere and struck them.

Kayla Clark works with the girls' father at nearby C.C. Appliances.

“She (mom) was holding the 1-year-old on her hip and the 3- and 4-year-old in each hand,” said Kayla. “He hit her and she pushed the kids out of the way and tried....but one got caught under.”

Kayla fought back tears as she described visiting with the girls minutes earlier when they stopped by the appliance store.

“I just don’t understand how something like that happens,” said Kayla.

Fox 8 has repeatedly requested more information from police but they have declined all requests and said the accident is under investigation.

However, family and friends say, the driver was already taken into custody, charged and is out on bond.

Until official reports are made public, it’s unclear what really happened.

For now Kayla says they are just trying to support the family, who must bury Janyia, while preparing for another little girl to be born in October.

Co-workers set up a Go Fund Me account to help the family. Click here to visit the account.