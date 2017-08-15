× Woman accused of pocketing donations meant for victims of deadly Coventry Township crash

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Akron woman was arrested Sunday, accused of stealing donations meant for the teens hit by an alleged distracted driver while walking in Coventry Township last month.

Natasha R. Boggs, 24, of New Franklin, faces charges in the case.

On May 28, three teens were walking along South Main Street near Leicester Drive at about 4:45 p.m. The sheriff’s office said Boggs drove over the fog line, hitting the victims.

Taylor Galloway, of Akron, and Amber Thoma, of Coventry Township, died from the crash. Both girls were 14 years old and students at Coventry Middle School.

A 15-year-old boy was also seriously injured and taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

According to a release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a benefit fund for the victims was set up at the Towpath Credit Union. The benefit was called “Walking on For You.”

In July 2017, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office was notified that one of the Walking on For You volunteers was allegedly stealing funds donated to the benefit.

It was reported that the suspect was given donations for the benefit, but used them for her own personal gain.

Sunday, Melissa A. Szentes, 40, was arrested on theft charges. Additional charges are pending.

If anyone made a donation to Szentes, they are asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 330-643-8635.

