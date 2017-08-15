Forecast: a few more days of that summer-feel

Coast guard searching in North Kingsville for two people lost in Lake Erie

Posted 6:48 am, August 15, 2017, by and , Updated at 07:07AM, August 15, 2017

CLEVELAND - As high pressure drifts across the southern Great Lakes, we will maintain dry and partly to mostly sunny skies for days.

Here is your day planner:

Our next best chance of significant rain will arrive Thursday. In the meantime, watering cans, hoses, and sprinklers will be a must for our yards and flower beds.

An interesting observation:  So far, the month of August (just like July) has seen very little variation from normal.  This trend will continue into the next 1-2 weeks.

