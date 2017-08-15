Forecast: a few more days of that summer-feel

CLEVELAND - As high pressure drifts across the southern Great Lakes, we will maintain dry and partly to mostly sunny skies for days.
Here is your day planner:
Our next best chance of significant rain will arrive Thursday. In the meantime, watering cans, hoses, and sprinklers will be a must for our yards and flower beds.
An interesting observation: So far, the month of August (just like July) has seen very little variation from normal. This trend will continue into the next 1-2 weeks.
41.499320 -81.694361