CLEVELAND - Today’s 90°F high officially makes day #11 of 90°F or hotter.

Normal for any year is 10. If we see a few more between now and mid-September, we will rest very close to our summer outlook of #14 days of 90°F or hotter.

The atmosphere looks more stable for Wednesday. Our next best chance of significant rain will arrive Thursday and early Friday. After that, it’s looking like another clean sweep for the weekend!