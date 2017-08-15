Trump blames ‘both sides’ for Charlottesville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK-- President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent."

Trump is calling those protesters the "alt-left." He says there is "blame on both sides" after the deadly violence over the weekend.

After his initial statement on the Charlottesville violence, Trump was criticized for appearing to condemn both the white nationalists and those who were protesting them.

Trump says some of the facts about the deadly violence in Charlottesville still aren't known.

On Monday, President Trump condemned white supremacist groups by name, declaring "racism is evil".

He branded members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who take part in violence as "criminals and thugs."

The groups are "repugnant to everything that we hold dear as Americans," he said.

