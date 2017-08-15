Summit County man accused of molesting teen boys; More victims possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- Authorities in South Carolina arrested a man on warrants out of Summit County accusing him of rape and gross sexual imposition.

The cases involve three boys over a 10-year period. Investigators said they believe there could be more victims.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office was first notified of the allegations in April. Since then, detectives have identified the three victims, who were between the ages of 11 and 14 at the time of the crime.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of John Paul Kruger, 51, who had been living in South Carolina . He's from the Akron area, has worked and lived here, and has family here still.

"It's my brother. I fought hell and high water for him many times. Never in the world would I have thought he would have done this," his brother Joe Kruger told FOX 8 News.

Authorities in Colleton County, South Carolina confirmed John Paul Kruger is being held in their detention center, awaiting extradition to Ohio.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said believes it is possible that there could be additional victims.

"This isn't something that generally happens overnight and as they say, where there's smoke there's fire," Inspector Bill Holland said.

"It's not uncommon for victims to wait several years to come forward out of fear, embarrassment, whatever the reason may be. And what we see frequently is that once one victim comes forward, other people say, 'Its OK. It's OK to come forward,' and then more and more victims come forward," Holland said.

"If this is happening over 10 years, it could have been happening before that," Holland said.

He called the case an open investigation and expects there to be additional charges filed once Kruger is back in Ohio.