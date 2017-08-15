Solar Eclipse: How to prepare your pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS -- Humans have been studying the phenomenon of a solar eclipse for hundreds of years, so you'd think we'd know by now how animals would react to the celestial event.

Well, think again.

"What they'll do is they'll want to try to hide. They'll want and try to go someplace, either go behind the furniture."

That's one interesting theory from dog owner Tom Deibele, of Shaker Heights.

Jessica Holden, of Pepper Pike, has concerns about her bloodhound Lily's eyes if she gazes toward the sky.

Holden says, "It'll be interesting to see how she reacts and I have another little dog, so I’ll be watching to see."

Dr. Evan Morse, owner of Warrenville Animal Hospital, believes most animals and birds will react to a total or partial solar eclipse much like they do to nighttime.

Dairy cows have historically been known to return to their barns when the sun goes dark, chimpanzees have been known to seek higher ground and crickets are expected to chirp.

But what about house pets?

Dr. Morse says, "Dogs and cats don't normally look at the sun. it's something they don't do under normal conditions, so I would not expect them to look at the sun during this phenomenon."

Our pets' eyes aren't the only things we need to worry about. Dr. Morse says his office has been inundated with phone calls with people worried about their pets' demeanor.

"[They're] asking me to phone in prescriptions or stopping and picking up prescriptions, for anxiety, sedatives, tranquilizers."

So as far as protective eyewear for our pets, the experts say they'll be pretty hard to keep on. Best advice: If possible, keep them indoors with the blinds closed.

