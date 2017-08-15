× Show Info: August 15, 2017

Papa Nick’s

At Papa Nick’s, you can get a great slice of pizza, but that’s not the only thing they offer!

11534 Clifton Blvd.

Cleveland, Ohio

216-281-9191

http://papanickspizzacleveland.com/

https://www.facebook.com/PapaNicksPizza

Maize Valley

Football season has begun! Here with some wines that will score big at your next pre-game party is Bill Bakan!

www.maizevalley.com

Canary Travel

http://www.canarytravel.com

Flats Festival of the Arts

It’s the second annual Flat’s Festival of the Arts, and Natalie had a chance to find out a little more about this year’s exciting event!

Saturday, August 19, 2017

11am – 8pm

Sunday, August 20, 2017

11am – 5pm

Flats East Bank

1055 Old River Road

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

*FREE ADMISSION

808 Shave Ice

It’s a piece of the Hawaiian Islands right here in Northeast Ohio… and it’s the only one of its kind in the area!

21280 Lorain Road

Fairview Park, Ohio 44126

shaveiceohio@gmail.com

https://www.808ice.com/

https://www.facebook.com/808shaveice/

Healthy Hands Cooking

They say it’s the most important meal of the day! Here with some healthy ideas for back-to-school breakfasts is Denise Nemec!

Cool Beans Café in Medina

August 17 at 6pm – How Tomatoes are Good For You

September 9 at 9am- All About Sugar

September 16 at 9am- The Benefit of Eggs

Cost $24 per Class

To register – www.healthyinstructor.com/kathern-nemec

Cellar 59

We found a perfect place in Stow to sit back, sip a glass of wine and relax!

3984 Kent Road

Stow, Ohio 44224

(330) 688-2684

www.cellar59wine.com

Kalahari Waterparks, Resorts, and Conventions

There’s so much at Kalahari Resort that you might need to stay an extra day or two!

7000 Kalahari Dr.

Sandusky, OH 44870

https://www.kalahariresorts.com/ohio

Dr. Marc

Facewash and moisturizer have come a long way! Dr. Marc shared dermatologist picks for the best anti-aging products!