Show Info: August 15, 2017
Papa Nick’s
At Papa Nick’s, you can get a great slice of pizza, but that’s not the only thing they offer!
11534 Clifton Blvd.
Cleveland, Ohio
216-281-9191
http://papanickspizzacleveland.com/
https://www.facebook.com/PapaNicksPizza
Maize Valley
Football season has begun! Here with some wines that will score big at your next pre-game party is Bill Bakan!
www.maizevalley.com
Canary Travel
http://www.canarytravel.com
Flats Festival of the Arts
It’s the second annual Flat’s Festival of the Arts, and Natalie had a chance to find out a little more about this year’s exciting event!
Saturday, August 19, 2017
11am – 8pm
Sunday, August 20, 2017
11am – 5pm
Flats East Bank
1055 Old River Road
Cleveland, Ohio 44113
*FREE ADMISSION
808 Shave Ice
It’s a piece of the Hawaiian Islands right here in Northeast Ohio… and it’s the only one of its kind in the area!
21280 Lorain Road
Fairview Park, Ohio 44126
shaveiceohio@gmail.com
https://www.808ice.com/
https://www.facebook.com/808shaveice/
Healthy Hands Cooking
They say it’s the most important meal of the day! Here with some healthy ideas for back-to-school breakfasts is Denise Nemec!
Cool Beans Café in Medina
August 17 at 6pm – How Tomatoes are Good For You
September 9 at 9am- All About Sugar
September 16 at 9am- The Benefit of Eggs
Cost $24 per Class
To register – www.healthyinstructor.com/kathern-nemec
Cellar 59
We found a perfect place in Stow to sit back, sip a glass of wine and relax!
3984 Kent Road
Stow, Ohio 44224
(330) 688-2684
www.cellar59wine.com
Kalahari Waterparks, Resorts, and Conventions
There’s so much at Kalahari Resort that you might need to stay an extra day or two!
7000 Kalahari Dr.
Sandusky, OH 44870
https://www.kalahariresorts.com/ohio
Dr. Marc
Facewash and moisturizer have come a long way! Dr. Marc shared dermatologist picks for the best anti-aging products!