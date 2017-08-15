Over or under? The great TP debate may have been solved by science…

We all use it — it’s a daily staple — but are we using it correctly?

For what seems like forever, there has been much debate over the proper way to hang the toilet paper.

Is over better, or is under better?

According to Inc.com, there’s officially at least one answer, backed by science: to hang it over.

This will avoid attracting unnecessary bacteria. Under increases the chance of food poisoning bacteria spreading.

Scientists say there’s a good chance your fingers will brush the wall, leaving a deposit.

Future bathroom users face the risk of picking up leftover bacteria while also depositing more.

