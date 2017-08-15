Missing: Jasmine Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Jasmine Smith, 17, was last seen earlier this month near East 55th Street and Woodland Avenue in Cleveland.

She's 5'1" and was wearing a pink and black jacket with black jeans and white Air Force One shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective White with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5318.

