Map shows what solar eclipse will look like from your location

The eclipse will spread from Oregon around midmorning on Aug. 21 (West Coast time) to the South Carolina coast about 90 minutes later, about 2:45 p.m. ET.

The relatively small 70-mile-wide path will provide the greatest show. Within this area, a total eclipse will occur as the moon aligns with the sun to an umbra. In this shadow region known as totality, the sun will be 100% covered, and it will become dark.

An estimated 12 million people are lucky enough to have a front row seat, living within that narrow path of totality. The largest cities include Nashville, Tennessee; Greenville, Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina; the north side of Kansas City; and the south side of St. Louis. Here, you will have the best show right in your backyard.

But NASA estimates that 200 million Americans live within a day’s drive of totality, and many of them are expected to head to where the show is best.

