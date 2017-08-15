Lorain city street sweeper involved in serious injury crash

LORAIN, Ohio – A Lorain man was in critical condition Tuesday after his van collided with a city street sweeper in Lorain Tuesday afternoon at around 12:14.

Police report that 30-year-old Desmond Miller was driving his Dodge Caravan south on Leavitt Road when he went left of center and hit the street sweeper head on. Both vehicles ended up in the middle of the intersection of Leavitt and Arrowhead Street with extensive damage.

Miller, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mercy regional Medical Center and then flown to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland.

The driver of the sweeper, Danny Wyatt, 54, of Elyria was also injured, though not as severely. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The area around the intersection was closed for four hours as investigators worked to process the scene. It isn’t known if alcohol or drugs factored into the accident.

Police say they will present the case to the Lorain County Prosecutor when their investigation is finished.