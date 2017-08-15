LIVE VIDEO: LeBron James Family Foundation reunion at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio – The LeBron James Family Foundation is hosting more than 7,000 of its I PROMISE students and their families at Cedar Point for its annual “We Are Family” Reunion Tuesday night.

This is the third time the event has been held at Cedar Point.

Every student in the I PROMISE program was allowed to bring five family members to the park. They were treated to lunch and a special LeBron James Family Foundation presentation with the cast of the park’s nighttime Luminosity show.

This event celebrates LJFF welcoming a new class of third graders in need of additional academic support into its I PROMISE program, which now serves more than 1,200 Akron Public School students.