LeBron James responds on Twitter to President Trump’s latest Charlottesville comments

AKRON, Ohio – Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to President Donald Trump’s latest comments on the violent weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In an impromptu New York City news conference, President Trump said the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were “also very violent.”

Trump is calling those protesters the “alt-left.” He said there was “blame on both sides” after the deadly violence over the weekend.

After his initial statement on the Charlottesville violence, Trump was criticized for appearing to condemn both the white nationalists and those who were protesting them.

Trump says some of the facts about the deadly violence in Charlottesville still aren’t known.

James had this to say about the President’s Tuesday comments:

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

James responded to the Charlottesville events on Saturday with this tweet:

It's sad what's going on in Charlottesville. Is this the direction our country is heading? Make America Great Again huh?! He said that🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 12, 2017

On Monday, President Trump condemned white supremacist groups by name, declaring “racism is evil”.

He branded members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who take part in violence as “criminals and thugs.”

The groups are “repugnant to everything that we hold dear as Americans,” he said.

