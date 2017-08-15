LeBron James addresses Charlottesville: ‘only way…to get better is love’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY Ohio - The LeBron James Family Foundation hosted more than 7,000 of its "I PROMISE" students and their families at Cedar Point for its annual "We Are Family" Reunion Tuesday night.

James took the stage at the end of the day's festivities, and, never one to shy away from speaking his mind, he addressed the weekend of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Before we all get off stage, I know it's been a lot of tragic things happening in Charlottesville, North Carolina [sic] and I just want to speak on it. I have this platform now, I'm somebody that has a voice of command. The only way for us to get better as a society and us to get better is love and that's the only way we're going to conquer something at the end of the day. It's not about the guy that's the so-called president of the United States or whatever the case. It's not about a teacher that you feel like don't care about you what's going on with you every day. It's not about people that you just don't feel like want to give the best energy and effort to you. It's about us. It's about us looking in a mirror. Kids, all the way up to adults... all about us looking in the mirror and saying what can we do better to help the change. And if we can all do that and give 110 percent and give both foots forward then that's all you can ask for. So shout out to the innocent people in Charlottesville, North Carolina [sic] and shout out to everybody across the world that just want to be great and just want to love. So thank you and I love you all."

After turning around, JR Smith leaned over and spoke to LeBron who spoke into the mic saying, "I'm so sorry, Charlottesville, Virginia. I'm so sorry. Thanks Swish."

Earlier in the day, James had tweeted out his thoughts on President Donald Trump's comments about the violent clashes that resulted in the deaths of three people.

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017