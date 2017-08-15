It’s back to school time! Survey lists top stressors for parents as kids head back

A new survey from the food delivery company Apple Wise finds that almost all parents — 85 percent of them — say they feel stressed while prepping and packing lunch for their children.

When asked about their top three stresses, than 61 percent of parents listed packing lunch as the most stressful part of back-to-school time.

Fifty-five percent said getting their children up and dressed stressed them out, and another 47 percent said homework got them.

“Back-to-school is one of the most stressful times of year for a parent and our survey shows that packing lunch is one of the leading causes,” said Wise Apple CEO Rebecca Sholiton.

