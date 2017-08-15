‘It’s a miracle’: Woman lost in woods for weeks survives by eating berries, mushrooms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — It’s being called a miracle.

An Alabama woman was found alive after being missing in the woods for nearly a month.

Lisa Theris, 25, of Louisville, fought to stay alive without shelter, shoes, a phone or a purse before she was finally found.

WSFA reports that it all started when Theris said she was with two men who burglarized a hunting camp on July 17. She said she didn’t know what they were planning and didn’t want to be a part of it, so she ran.

Authorities said she wasn’t familiar with the area and got lost in thousands of acres of isolated forest.

Theris told authorities she survived by drinking water out of a brook, and she ate berries and mushrooms. She lost nearly 50 pounds during the time she was lost, said police.

She told police she was on the move during the time she was lost, trying to get help.

Finally, she made it to a highway Aug. 12 and was found by a woman driving past. She was taken to an emergency room and treated after being exposed to such elements.

She’s now at home recovering.

“It’s a relief to all of us. We put a lot of man hours into this case to find her and this is a really good outcome,” said Sgt. Chad Faulkner, lead investigator on the case. “Her will to live was strong, when you have a will to live and survive. It’s a miracle.”

Lisa’s sister, Elizabeth, shared the following:

“Words cannot describe the happiness and relief we feel that she has been found and returned to us,” Elizabeth Theris said. “We are lucky that she is alive, she is so strong and has made it through so much. She is severely weakened, she is in pain, she is emaciated. There is not an inch of her that has not been affected.”

