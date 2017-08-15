ITEAM: Mentor records show officer in Euclid arrest was forced to resign

MENTOR – The Fox 8 I-Team has received documents from the City of Mentor that Officer Michael Amiott was forced to resign from the department, after officials say he was caught lying on a police report.

The documents were released to the I-Team following a public’s record request.

“After reviewing the internal investigation, listening to the interviews and watching the complete video I made the determination that Ptl. Amiott made a false statement in his police report,” stated Chief Kevin Knight, in a letter dated April 3, 2014. “At no time from the moment Plt. Amiott pulled out to follow the vehicle in question until it was stopped did I observe anything closely remote to weaving.”

The letter further stated that when Amiott was told by the Mentor chief that his employment would end, he asked if he could resign and the city agreed.

According to files, Amiott was asked why he initiated a traffic stop on Feb. 22, 2014 in Mentor. He first told a sergeant he made the stop because the car did not have a front plate. When his supervisor told him a car with a dealer plate does not have to have a front plate, he then said the car was weaving. It is not known if Euclid police knew about this case when he was hired as a patrol officer.

Amiott now works in Euclid.

Amiott is now at the center of a violent arrest in Euclid that happened Saturday. Part of the arrest shows him repeatedly punching a suspect after a traffic stop. Euclid police are investigating and the officer is on paid leave.

