I TEAM: Exclusive Video–man busted in veterans’ charity scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained police body camera video showing a man investigators say was running a scam on a veterans charity.

Stanley Trzebuckowski has just been indicted by Cuyahoga County prosecutors for falsification and more.

Berea Police began the investigation in June at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. Questions came up about Trzebuckowski collecting money in the name of Disabled American Vets.

Video shows him getting confronted by two local leaders of the group. They can be heard saying, "You're not allowed to be doing this." And, "They want this stopped immediately. There's no record of you sending any money in to them at all." They even seized little forget-me-not flowers.

Berea investigators then built a case, and weeks later, they arrested Trzebuckowski.

In booking room video, a detective can be heard scolding the suspect, reminding him how important military veterans and their sacrifices are to the general public.

Trzebuckowski can be heard on the video talking about how he is a veteran himself and he'd never steal.

Records show he was put on probation in March for a robbery conviction. He went through a special veterans' court aimed at getting veterans in trouble with the law services as they work their way through the justice system.

Trzebuckowski has pleaded not guilty to charges tied to the latest case.

The national office of Disabled American Veterans says the group rarely has just one person collecting money at a time, and the group would have signs and clothing with the name of the organization.

To find out more or make a donation, you can call Disabled American Veterans at 877-426-2838.