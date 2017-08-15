Live video: Group pushes for Q renovation issue to appear on November ballot

CLEVELAND– The Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus will hold a news conference on Tuesday about the proposed renovations to Quicken Loans Arena.

Cleveland City Councilman Jeff Johnson and the CCPC are accusing Mayor Frank Jackson and the rest of city council from blocking residents from voting on the proposal. Johnson said he wants to put a Q issue on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Cuyahoga County officials said the Cavaliers will pay for half of the $140 million for the renovation project, while Cleveland and the county funds the other portion.

The transformation plan includes:

Making the arena’s interior more visible from the outside, making The Q more contemporart, inviting, marketable and better connected to the city.

Create an enhanced, dramatic visual sense of arrival to downtown Cleveland with Gateway as its front door.

Expand The Q’s public areas including critical entryways, concourses, neighborhood zones, and ancillary function space by almost 40 percent across mutilple event levels. This will also open up The Q, making outdated and bottle-necked public areas much less constricted.

Provide large public gathering places for event attendees prior to events, during event breaks and for satellite activities at the occurring at the same time to main events in the arena bowl.

More stories on Quicken Loans Arena here