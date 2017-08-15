Family speaks out on unsolved murder of man shot in own driveway

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The family of a man shot to death in his driveway held a press conference at their home Tuesday to call for a greater effort by Cleveland police to solve his murder.

Damien Mitchell was shot to death in his driveway in the 13600 block of Blenheim Road around 2 p.m. July 16.

He tried to drive away, and the car came to rest at a nearby home on the street. Witnesses say that a number of men were seen running from the area at the time they heard gunshots.

His murder is unsolved.

