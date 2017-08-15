Family of murdered Egyptian immigrant hoping to find killers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Family members of an Egyptian immigrant, who was shot and killed on a city street earlier this month, are pleading for answers.

Ebraam Kamel says his 52-year-old father, Hesham Kamel, moved his entire family to the Cleveland area in 2012 because he felt his family would be safer here.

“He was in the Egyptian military for 33 years,” Ebraam Kamel told Fox 8. “When he retired he wanted us to move here. He thought we would be safe and get a good education.”

Hesham Kamel, of Willoughby Hills, was shot twice on Macomb Avenue near Turney Road on Cleveland’s East Side around 7:30 p.m. on August 3.

“He went to meet with some guys to talk to them about swapping a car,” Ebraam Kamel said. “He didn’t know the area well. He thought he was safe.”

Shortly after he arrived he met with several men and was shot. They took his car and fled.

Even though he was shot twice, he somehow managed to call his wife.

“When he called me he was screaming he said help me I have been shot,” said Nahla Assad, Kamel’s wife.

The family says they are heartbroken and want to find the person who killed him.

Cleveland Police Lt. Ali Pillow says no one has been arrested or charged in connection with the shooting.

Detectives did find the stolen car about one mile away from the shooting scene.

Family members and detectives are urging anyone with information to call Cleveland Homicide Detectives or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.