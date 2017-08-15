‘Everybody dance now!’: I Love the 90s Tour coming next month to Cleveland’s Warehouse District

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The best-selling ‘I Love the 90s Tour’ is headed to Cleveland’s Warehouse District next month.

This year’s tour will feature groups including, TLC, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, BlackStreet, Biz Markie, C+C Music Factory with Freedom Williams and SNAP!

The performance will take place on the outdoor stage located at 1212 W. 6th Street in the Warehouse District on Sept. 15.

Tickets are currently on sale. For anyone who may have previously purchased tickets for the Quicken Loans Arena venue can receive a refund, or the tickets will still be honored at the new venue.

For more on tickets, click here.