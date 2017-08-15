Construction on W130th leaves motorists sitting still

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - West 130th Street in Cleveland looked like a parking lot Tuesday night, all thanks to the final phase of the West 130th Street Project.

"We have some additional construction under the 480 bridge and that has stalemated traffic both onto West 130th off of 480 and the traffic flowing down West 130th," said Councilman Brian Kazy, who represents Ward 16.

Cars literally inched from Bellaire to Brook Park.

In fact, one driver even fell asleep.

"One of the problems is we have 10,000 residents who live off 130th who are landlocked. They can not get out of their homes except for 130th," said Kazy.

Add in the fact that there are two schools back in session along West 130th Street.

"I have been able to collaborate with Cleveland Police and Brook Park Police to finally get traffic flowing, problem is it took so long today," said Kazy.

In the meantime, Kazy asks for residents' patience.

Two way traffic will be open by the second week in September, the whole project is set to be done by the end of the year.​