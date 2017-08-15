Coast guard searching in North Kingsville for two people lost in Lake Erie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KINGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Coast Guard is searching for two missing boaters in Ashtabula County.

A witness said they saw two people in an inflatable raft about 500 yards offshore of North Kingsville Sunday night.

At least one person jumped into the water and tried swimming the raft to short. The witness then lost sight of the two individuals.

The Coast Guard Station Ashtabula launched a 25-foot response boat and a helicopter to search for the two.

