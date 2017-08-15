Cleveland police release video of suspect vehicle in deadly shooting of high school football player

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help identifying those involved in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Michael D. Chappman.

The John Hay High School football player was in the park on Ansel Road in Cleveland at about 6:30 p.m. on July 6. That’s when Chappman and his friend were shot.

The teens were taken to University Hospitals. The other 17-year-old was treated and released.

Chappman suffered a gunshot wound to the spine and was paralyzed from the waist down. He was determined to walk again, but died of his injuries on July 23.

On Tuesday, Cleveland police released video of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to call homicide investigators at 216-623-5464.

The John Hay football team is devastated by the loss of its captain. Players plan to wear No. 10 on their helmets as a tribute to Chappman, who was described as a great friend and positive teammate.

