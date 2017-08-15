Baldwin Wallace University student in serious condition after injury at retreat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Baldwin Wallace University said the student who was injured on a high ropes course at an honors program retreat on Monday is in serious, but stable, condition.

The freshman from New Richmond, Ohio, was identified as Brittney Bash. The entire Baldwin Wallace community continues to pray for a speedy and full recovery.

Bash was taking part in a confidence course on the ropes when she somehow fell and became tangled in the ropes.

The retreat at Hiram House Camp in Chagrin Falls is designed to increase camaraderie among the honors students before beginning their rigorous academic schedules.

Hiram House Camp on Monday released the following statement on the accident:

Hiram House had an unfortunate and unforeseen incident on its high ropes course today with a student from Baldwin Wallace. Hiram House actvely cooperated with local first responders. We immediately contacted EMS who transported the student to the hospital. The safety of all Hiram House Camp guests is our #1 priority and we take these matters very seriously. Our thoughts are with the affected student and her family. There will be no further comment other than this statement at this time.

The school canceled the remainder of the retreat, and brought the students back to campus.

**Watch a past report in the video, above; read more, here**

41.429852 -81.391100