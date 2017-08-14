Wheels, tires stolen off several cars in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– The Lakewood Police Department is investigating five cases of wheels and tires stolen off of cars.

The incidents happened between Aug. 8 and Monday on Lincoln Avenue, Riverside Drive, Emily Avenue and Bayes Avenue. The cars, four Honda Accords and one Honda Civic, were left propped up with paving stones.

Most of the cars involved were parking on the street and one of these thefts happened in the middle of the afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-6773.