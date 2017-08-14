Video shows Ohio traffic stop involving man accused of driving into crowd in Charlottesville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAUMEE, Ohio -- Fox 8 has obtained dash camera video of a May traffic stop here involving the suspect being held in a Virginia jail in connection with a deadly crash near a scheduled rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, was pulled over by Maumee police on May 25, 2017 for a traffic violation.

The video shows Fields being pulled over in the same car he was driving this past weekend, when officials say he drove into a crowd of spectators.

"He used this car as a weapon," said Lt. David Tullis, of Maumee Police.

Fields was given a ticket for expired or unlawful plates. Court records show he was fined $150.

Fields is being held without bond on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.

