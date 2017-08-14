Three suspects with shotgun carjack man in Euclid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio-- Police are still looking for two suspects following a carjacking and chase early Monday morning in Euclid.

Three men armed with a shotgun took the victim's car at East 260th Street and Euclid Avenue at about 1:15 a.m. A shot was fired during the robbery. Two suspects fled the scene in another vehicle.

Officers spotted the stolen car about an hour later and chased it. Police said the short pursuit reached speeds of 90 mph.

Only one suspect was in the car when it crashed in the Shore Cultural Center parking lot. He suffered a head injury and was taken to a hospital.

Police said during the chase, the suspect threw the shotgun out the window. It was recovered by officers.