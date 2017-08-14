Safe or Fake? When it comes to solar eclipse viewing, sunglasses matter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK, Ohio- When it comes to viewing the solar eclipse, the sunglasses warning is simple; beware of the fakes.

"Because the genuine artifact is so easily cloned and counterfeited, that if purchased on Amazon or Ebay or Ali Babba, you may not be getting a genuine article, even if it says it is."

Steve Pfriem, with ICS Laboratories in Brunswick, one of the only labs in America accredited to test eclipse glasses for safety, has special equipment that tests the filters of eclipse glasses, to determine how much light passes through.

Laboratory technician Douglas Lengel says, "What we'll measure is, if it's in the vids range for the transmits. If it's letting too much light in."

Those that fail, can cause temporary, even permanent damage to the eyes.

Pfriem says, "In Cleveland, we're gonna get like a 70 or 80-percent eclipse, which means that at all stages of the eclipse, you're still gonna have harmful light from the sun."

The issue of fake solar eclipse glasses has become so widespread that retail Giant Amazon is sending out a warning to consumers and cracking down on counterfeit sellers.

One way to ensure your glasses are safe is make sure they have the “ISO 12312-2” label printed on them.

Another tip? You shouldn’t be able to see your hand in front of your face while wearing them.

A third test?

"Is to take the light on your iPhone and shine it very close to the lens while you have it on and you should be able to see a very faint image of that light source."

Amazon has refunded customers who bought glasses that do not meet safety standards..

They've also sent out emails recommending customers do not use certain products..

If you haven't received an email and purchased a specific brand, that means you are good to go.

