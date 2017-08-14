Massive butter product spill after semi crash on I-71 in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A semi tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of a butter product crashed Sunday morning, spilling the slippery condiment all over the roadway and the surrounding area.

It happened at Interstate 71 at the US 30 westbound off-ramp at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The semi rolled over, causing a major backup on the highway. The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, the Richland Source reported.

Mike Bailey, director of Richland County Emergency Management Agency, told the Richland Source the semi was carrying approximately 40,000 pounds of anhydrous milk fat – a type of butter oil.

Most of the product, however, was contained inside the truck, officials say.

Pictures posted to Mansfield Firefighters IAFF Local 266 Facebook page show the buttery substance gathered on the ground and into a wooded area.

Bailey told the newspaper that a cleaning company was working to prevent the product from getting into nearby waterways.

Several local safety departments assisted with cleanup efforts including HAZMAT, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).