Lorain County Fair sale of Confederate flag still causing controversy

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio - In the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, local religious and community leaders are asking the Lorain County Fair to ban the sale of the Confederate flag.

The issue was first raised last year when a Democratic commissioner asked the fair board to disallow confederate flag memorabilia at the fair.

That request was denied.

Now, officials are once again asking the fair to ban the flag, saying hatred and racism should not be tolerated.

In a statement, Lorain Fair Board Member Kim Meyers said:

"The flag has been sold at the Lorain County Fair for the past 40-50 years. We haven't had any problems or complaints until three years ago from a local councilman. That flag is sold along with other items that people may not like or someone can find objectionable. It has not been an issue with the fair."