LIVE VIDEO: Counter rally in Charlottesville suspect’s town of Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — An anti-white supremacists rally is planned in the Ohio city where a man accused of plowing his car into counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia had been living.

Organizers of the rally and march Monday night in Maumee (maw-MEE’) say they want to stand in solidarity with counter-protesters in Virginia and denounce all forms of racism.

James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, is charged with second-degree murder and other counts after authorities say he drove into a crowd Saturday, fatally injuring one woman and hurting 19 others.

A judge said Monday that he’ll appoint an attorney to represent the 20-year-old Fields.

His mother told The Associated Press on Saturday that she and her son moved from Kentucky to a suburb near Toledo about a year ago.

