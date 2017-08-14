Kentucky mayor calls for removal of Confederate statues amid Virginia violence

LEXINGTON, Kentucky — Saturday’s deadly rally in Virginia over the removal of a Confederate statue has prompted another state to take action.

Mayor Jim Gray of Lexington, Kentucky, now says he wants to remove two Confederate-era monuments from his city’s former courthouse.

The move comes after a car plowed through a group of counter protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed. More than a dozen others were injured.

Mayor Gray said the events in Charlottesville “accelerated his decision” to act.

I am taking action to relocate the Confederate statues. We have thoroughly examined this issue, and heard from many of our citizens. — Mayor Jim Gray (@JimGrayLexKY) August 12, 2017

