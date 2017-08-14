Kentucky mayor calls for removal of Confederate statues amid Virginia violence

LEXINGTON, Kentucky — Saturday’s deadly rally in Virginia over the removal of a Confederate statue has prompted another state to take action.
Mayor Jim Gray of Lexington, Kentucky, now says he wants to remove two Confederate-era monuments from his city’s former courthouse.
The move comes after a car plowed through a group of counter protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Heather Heyer, 32, was killed. More than a dozen others were injured.
Mayor Gray said the events in Charlottesville “accelerated his decision” to act.