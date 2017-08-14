LIVE VIDEO: Counter rally in Charlottesville suspect’s town of Maumee

Jury sides with Taylor Swift in groping lawsuit

Posted 7:01 pm, August 14, 2017

The superstar singer is expected to testify in a civil case filed by a Denver disc jokey who claims he lost his job after Swift accused him of groping her backstage at one of her concerts in 2013. Pictured is Swift on the Red Carpet at The 58th Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on the CBS Television Network on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016. (File Photo VIA CNN)

DENVER– Taylor Swift has won a long-awaited vindication after a jury decided that a radio host groped her during a pre-concert photo op four years ago.

After a weeklong trial over dueling lawsuits, jurors determined Monday that fired Denver DJ David Mueller assaulted the pop star by grabbing her backside during a backstage meet-and-greet.

The six-woman, two-man jury also found that Swift’s mother and radio liaison were within their rights to contact Mueller’s bosses.

Mueller sued the Swifts and their radio handler, Frank Bell, seeking up to $3 million for his ruined career.

Just before closing arguments, the judge dismissed Taylor Swift from Mueller’s lawsuit and drastically reduced the amount Mueller could collect.

The singer-songwriter said in her countersuit that she wanted a symbolic $1 and the chance to stand up for other women.

