× Jackson on Browns: ‘I have really pushed this team pretty far’

BEREA, Ohio – On Saturday, Hue Jackson was curt in post practice remarks. He didn’t like the effort and said so.

Monday after two straight days of physical practices, Jackson was effusive in his praise of the team

“The last two days, I have really pushed this team pretty far, and as I keep telling them, I will keep pushing them because I think there is a lot in this group. You just have to keep pulling it out. There are hard days, grinding days, but that is what training camp is”

Monday, rookie Jabrill Peppers was making an assortment of defensive plays while DeShone Kizer uncorked a long td pass to Seth DeValve in the practice closed to the public.

Away from Berea, other NFL players were making headlines for controversial gestures. Marshawn Lynch of the Raiders and Michael Bennett of Seattle both sat while the national anthem was played. Jackson said he hoped such moves would not be made by one of his players.

“Hopefully, that won’t happen. I can’t tell you it won’t happen, but I just know our guys, and I don’t think that is where our focus is.”

The final practice opened to the public will be Thursday.

More Browns coverage, here.