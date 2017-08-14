× I-Team: Man caught with loaded gun inside Cleveland jail after arrest

CLEVELAND — The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned a man had a loaded handgun on him even after getting arrested and taken to the Cleveland City Jail.

Charges have been filed against Keith Bolden.

Reports show he had a loaded .22, and it wasn’t discovered when he got arrested.

On Saturday, Cleveland Police arrested Bolden on Woodhill for an open container of alcohol.

A report shows officers patted him down and handcuffed him. Then they also stopped on the way to jail and “re-handcuffed” him after questions about what he was doing with his hands.

At the jail, an officer wrote, “I heard someone say ‘GUN’ and out of my left peripheral vision I observed a firearm being placed on the counter.”

That happened as a jail guard was searching Bolden, but the officer noted he did not see who put the gun on the counter.

Bolden is also now facing a charge for the gun.

Records show he was convicted before for trafficking in drugs.